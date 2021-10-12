Baby elephant getting the 'Z plus security' from a herd of elephants goes viral; WATCH

Elephants are one of the cutest animals and are considered to be calm and simple natured. One can never get tired of watching elephant videos that surface online. And maybe that is one of the biggest reasons that these videos go viral within no time. We have always heard and seen humans getting Z+ security but have you ever seen an elephant getting that kind of security? Well, the recent video that is going viral on the internet is of a baby elephant getting protected by a herd of big elephants.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared this video on his Twitter handle. In this video, we can see how a baby elephant is enjoying Z plus security from the big elephants. We can see a large herd of elephants walking on the highway, in the middle of the forest and a baby elephant walking like a pro in between the bigger elephants. Surrounding the little elephant from all sides, these herds are trying to give complete protection to the child, so that the child does not stop anywhere, and the way does not go astray. That’s why they are taking a herd of elephants with them along with Z plus security. After walking some distance in the video, an elephant and its baby from the side forest join the herd. And then everyone starts walking together.

Take a look:

Look how the cutie is being escorted with Z+++ security.

Made my day.

Shared by ⁦@surenmehra⁩ pic.twitter.com/OWUVJoV5ms — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 12, 2021

A few days back a video of a baby elephant being reunited with its herd by forest officers in Tamil Nadu went viral. We are sure that netizens love to see such videos of baby elephants.

ALSO READ: Covaxin approved for emergency use for children from 2 to 18 years