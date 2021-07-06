THIS baby elephant is learning to choose the perfect grass; Viral video will surely win your heart

The baby elephant is enjoying the new thing which it has learned. The video shows him having his best time.

A baby elephant's video grazing in the forest has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are in awe after watching the video and have been sharing it from their accounts. It was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Parveen Kaswan. But do you know what is so special in the clip? The little elephant has just learned the art of choosing the perfect grass for grazing and is practicing it. The baby elephant is doing it perfectly that people are calling him cute.

In the few seconds video, the baby elephant is seen grazing in the forest alone. It is taking small steps towards learning new things like choosing what to eat. “This one just learnt the art of choosing perfect grass (sic),” the officer wrote as the caption for the video on his official Twitter handle. As soon as he posted the video, it started trending. He often shares amazing animal videos on his Twitter handle. It is so soothing to see them.

One of the users wrote, “I once saw a mommy elephant pluck some fresh grass by the lakeside, rinse it in the waters of the lake and feed it to the baby elephant. Such a cute thing it was. At Periyar Thekkady reserve.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

This one just learnt the art of choosing perfect grass. pic.twitter.com/RHfZSpdHyq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 6, 2021

Another user wrote, “Parveen ji, i always see herbivorous animals like horse cows goats elephants deer etc eat just grass. How do they make their intake balanced? Esp how do they get their proteins?”. One more wrote, “Oh man! Sir did you witness this ball of happy yourself... damn so lucky! So much cuteness on how u resist not hugging it.”

Last month, another elephant video had gone viral. The video was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on her Twitter handle. The video shows two elephants and a calf standing at the bank of the river. The baby elephant decides to step into the water alone but comes back after a short swim. The next time, he walked out to the shore, the adult elephants followed him and went for a dip too. The family of three enjoyed their time in the river. The officer had captioned it as: "Mother elephants are always extra cautious of their calf and don’t let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. She added that it was lovely to watch the video and understand their behaviour.”

Credits :Parveen Kaswan Twitter

