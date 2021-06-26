This baby elephant wearing a blanket is winning the hearts on the internet; Watch Video

The video of a happy baby elephant wearing a blanket and playing around is melting the hearts of netizens. Check it out.

Everyone loves watching elephants and one can always find a new video of it on Twitter. Every day some or other videos of animals go viral on Twitter. Recently, a video of a baby elephant named Bondeni, went viral after it was shared by the official Twitter handle of Sheldrick Wildlife. In the video, Bondeni can be seen playing around in the forest with stems of plants. The most eye-catching part about the video is that Bondeni is wearing a blanket which is making it even more comfortable as he plays.

While sharing the video, Sheldrick Wildlife captioned the video as, “For baby elephants, playtime isn’t only fun, its also a great way to learn social skills. Be like an elephant and be playful!” Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is situated in Nairobi, Kenya. The trust operates and rehabilitates orphaned animals, especially elephants and rhinos. The wildlife trust was established back in 1977. Along with the video, the trust also explained Bondeni’s nature. They wrote, “Bondeni has an innately playful nature and will turn anything into a game: trees are great for hiding behind, buckets (and mattresses) are perfect for playing football and Keepers are there for chasing.. the list goes on!”

Take a look at Bondeni’s video-

For baby elephants, playtime isn’t only fun, its also a great way to learn social skills. Be like an elephant and be playful! pic.twitter.com/INHdTT3eL2 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 23, 2021

Netizens are in awe of the baby elephant. A user wrote, “Baby elephants are so sweet and cute. I love it when they like to wear blankets.” Another user wrote, “World needs more baby elephant energy.” One more wrote, “That cutie!!!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Love this. Thank you”.

