‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo comes with a special surprise for Money Heist fans and it's going viral

We bet there will hardly be anyone who would not have heard the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ that went viral on social media a few weeks back. The boy who sang this song, Sahdev Dirdo turned an overnight star after his song was not only recreated by netizens but many celebrities also created their videos on this song. Well, get ready to grove to yet another tune of Sahdev as he is back to win your hearts again. This time the young boy has sung his version of Bella Ciao and we are sure that all the Money Heist fans are going to love it.

For the unversed, Bella Ciao is an Italian farmer’s protest song from 19th century and it has gained popularity in the recent past after it was featured in the popular web show Money Heist as they used it as their theme song. This song has reached every household and even kids know this song. Maybe that is why even Sahdev Dirdo is well versed with it and he has sung it in his own desi version. The video was shared on Sahdev’s official Instagram account and the views this video has received will leave you speechless.

Take a look:

After months of waiting, La Casa De Papel AKA Money Heist was released on Friday (September 3) on Netflix. Fans were glued to the screens to watch the first part of season 5. Money Heist is a Spanish web series that became a major hit across the world.

