‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo injured in road accident, Badshah shares update

‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo suffered injuries in a road accident on Tuesday, December 28th. According to a report in India Today, the 10-year-old was on a motorcycle with his father when he met with an accident. He has suffered injuries on his head and was admitted to Sukma District Hospital after which he was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College, where his condition is being monitored. Sahdev Dirdo hails from Chhattisgarh.

Sahdev became an internet sensation this year after his video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral. He was also felicitated by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel in July. Later on, he featured in a music video of a remix version of the song featuring rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill. He also appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

Badshah took to his official Twitter handle and shared updates on Sahdev’s condition as he requested everyone to keep him in prayers. He wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aastha detailed how the remix of the song happened. She said, “Apparently, the child had sung it two years back. Badshah liked the voice of the kid, he remixed it and played it for us one day, I said, ‘It sounds dope, let’s do it!’ We were just going for a live show and five minutes before that, Badshah said let’s make an Instagram reel. It was a total fluke, we were sitting randomly,” she said.

