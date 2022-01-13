Badshah reacts as Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo thanks doctors & netizens post recovering from accident

On December 28, Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old Chattisgarh youngster who became an Internet phenomenon overnight for his song Bachpan Ka Pyaar, had a tragic accident. He was taken to the hospital after the bike accident caused him severe injuries. Netizens wished Sahdev a speedy recovery after receiving the news. Badshah, who recently released a music video with the updated version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar, which features Sahdev Dirdo, took to Twitter to update fans on Sahdev's health.

Now that Sahdev has recovered, he posted a new video in which he expressed his gratitude to the doctors and netizens who prayed for his quick recovery. With folded hands, he could be seen thanking the doctors and his internet community and stating that he is alright now in the Instagram post. Along with the post he wrote, “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes & special heartful thanks to Dr. Devendra Naik sir,” Sahdev captioned the video.

The video has earned a lot of appreciation from users. Badshah also left a remark on the post. In July of last year, Sahdev Dirdo's viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video became viral. After Badshah released a remake of the song on Instagram, the netizens discussed the popular song. The makers united and released the entire version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix version later in August which was a huge success.

