BanTikTokIndia: Twitterati urge the Government to ban the video sharing social networking service

After popular Indian YouTuber, Carry Minati's video of YouTube vs TikTok' was removed by Google’s streaming platform, netizens on Twitter request the government to ban TikTok in India.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced lockdown 3.0 till May 17th, while in Maharashtra, the lockdown in some places has already been extended till May 31st. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Due to which everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and more. A few months back, due to the increase in the number of deaths and crimes due to TikTok, people had urged the government to ban this app. Now again netizens on Twitter are trending #BanTikTokIndia. Many users have also been misusing this app and posting weird videos and stuff. Infact amid the lockdown, the number of users in this video-sharing social networking service has been increased even more. Talking about banning TikTok, some tweeted, "#BanTikTokIndia ban it. #Everyone go on play store and flag it as inappropriate", while some tweeted, "Tiktok is spreading rumours and terrorisms and fake content #BanTikTokIndia."

Especially popular Indian YouTuber, Carry Minati's fans have been supporting this initiative after his viral video of YouTube vs TikTok' was removed by Google’s streaming platform for violating the terms of service. For the uninitiated, the popular YouTuber released a roast video of 'YouTube vs TikTok' last week and it went viral among fans. The video that has been taken down was roasting TikTok users, and hence, YouTube claimed that it violated the terms of service mentioned on their platform. Hence, many of Carry Minati's fans slammed YouTube and are insisting on banning TikTok.

Check out the tweets of #BanTikTokIndia here:

#BanTikTokIndia

This Is not because of YoutubevsTiktok.

This is for our country.#aatmanirbharbharart

We are not such shameless that we would use this app even after the owner says this app was for unemployed and those who have enough time to waste.

Report Tiktok For Good India. pic.twitter.com/lzc0hiiKQq — Abhishek Raj (@Theabhishek00) May 15, 2020

TikTok and corona are the two shits of China..both of them are devastating our India internally..

if @GoI_MeitY can't do this, we will do it...

Go and report it on play store.. #BanTikTokIndia#tiktokexposed pic.twitter.com/8nHD2eEQH5 — SpunkyGuy (@real_spunky) May 15, 2020

#BanTikTokIndia

That's my little contribution to the country pic.twitter.com/uRDjFe0ENv — Anuj Shaandilyaa (@lunaticanuj) May 15, 2020

BAN such TikTok creators or #BanTikTokIndia We need some strict action against such creators who r constantly trying to convert this in to communal issue. Such creators are harmful to d society/culture/communities. pic.twitter.com/WuHxzoSOZ7 — Pratik Wanjari (PROMA) (@PratikProma) May 15, 2020

#BanTikTokIndia

I request to @narendramodi please ban this shit app tiktok in India. Useless app. — modi g ka fan (@ban_tiktok) May 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos. The application allows users to create short music and lip-sync videos of 3 to 15 seconds and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds. After merging with musical.ly in August, downloads rose and TikTok became the most downloaded app.

