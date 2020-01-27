Basant Panchami 2020: History, Significance & everything you need to know about this festival

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is a festival that marks the preliminary arrival of spring. Here’s everything you need to know about this auspicious day

Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami depending upon what geographical area you live in the Indian subcontinent. All of India celebrated it in a different way depending upon the region they are based out of. According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month, Magha. This year it will fall on 29th January 2020.

This day is celebrated as a preliminary arrival of spring where there is a nip of hot air in the atmosphere which marks the onset of spring. On this auspicious day, people across India worship Goddess Saraswati who is the Goddess of music, knowledge, art and science.

History & Significance of Basant Panchami

According to popular belief, people believe that Lord Brahma created the universe on this auspicious day. But, there are also popular beliefs like this day is marked to honour the popular poet Kalidasa.

There’s also another tale around this day which is about Lord Kamdeva who is the God of love and desire. It is said that Lord Shiva had turned him into ashes which is why his wife, Rati did an arduous penance of forty days to bring back her husband. It is said that it was the day of Basant Panchami that Lord Shiva brought back Lord Kamdeva. Which is why the couple is also worshipped on this auspicious day.

On this day, Saraswati Puja is performed between sunrise and midday. People across India also enjoy a vegetarian meal along with their family.

