Basant Panchami 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Status, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

29th January 2020 marks as the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. So, here are some quotes, wishes, images and messages that will help you wish your loved ones on this festival.

Basant Panchami 2020: Each year, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha. Basant Panchami which is also known as Vasant Panchami in many parts of India marks as the day the preparation of Holika & Holi starts. The festival is celebrated forty days before the start of spring. On this day, many people across the country observe Saraswati Puja. Goddess Saraswati is known as the Goddess of knowledge, music, art and sciences.

So, here we have all the ways you can wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival.

1. I pray to Goddess Saraswati for you that, this great occasion of Basant Panchami, May bring a huge wealth of knowledge for you & May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati puja, I wish you always stay blessed with prosperity and success in your life.

3. Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

4. Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja

5. There is cheerfulness in the air and sweetness in the song of birds as Spring comes near. Happy Basant Panchami.

6. May you rise each texting day with fully charged cell phone in your hand, inspiring message in your mind, me in your heart, and a clear signal all day long. Have a great Basant Panchami day!

