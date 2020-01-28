Basant Panchami 2020: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages you can send your loved ones on this auspicious day

Basant Panchami 2020 Quotes, messages, images, wishes, Facebook and Whatsapp status: Basant Panchami is almost round the corner. Here are some Whats app messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the festival with them.

Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes: Basant Panchami that's observed with zeal and enthusiasm across India is a festival that is celebrated to honour the goddess of knowledge, learning, music, art and science, Goddess Saraswati. And this year, this auspicious festival will be celebrated on January 29, 2020. On this day, women wear traditional yellow sarees, while men don traditional yellow kurtas. Clay idols of the goddess riding on a swan or seated in a lotus flower with offerings are seen in the pandals.

This festival is auspicious, and if you want to start any new thing in your life, then you should consider to start it on this day. Also, don't forget to wish your loved ones by sending them these messages and quotes.

HERE are some Basant Panchami 202 quotes, Images, Wishes that you share with your loved ones on this day.

1. Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

2. Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease.

3. On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you Wear yellow and bloom life mustard fields; Fly Kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy; And burn evils like Holika pyre. Happy Basant Panchmi 2020.

4. May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Basant Panchami!

5. Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Saraswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De. Happy Basant Panchami…

6. Days are too busy, hours are too few, seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you. Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami.

7. No greeting card to give, No sweet flowers to send, No cute graphics to forward, Just a carrying heart wishing you Happy Basant Panchami.

Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace and Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Read More