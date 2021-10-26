BCCI announces two new teams Ahmedabad and Lucknow for IPL 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday Ahmedabad and Lucknow as the two new teams for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The news came after CVC Capitals Partners and Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group successfully bid for the franchises in Dubai. The RPSG Group won Lucknow with a winning bid of Rs 7090 crores and CVC Capital Partners have opted for Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs 5625 crores. The news was shared by ANI.

ANI wrote, “Ahmedabad and Lucknow to be the two new teams at Indian Premier League (IPL). CVC Capital Partners gets Ahmedabad while RPSG Group gets Lucknow.” Reportedly, the BCCI had on September 21 announced that they have decided to extend the purchasing date for the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL team documents till October 20. India Today mentions, “The Governing Council of the IPL had issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to acquire the right to own and operate 2 (two) new franchises. Pursuant to the tender process, various interested parties submitted their bids for the new franchises. The bids were submitted by the authorised representatives of the interested parties at Dubai today.”

To note, the 2010 edition of the IPL also featured 10 teams, with Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala joining the tournament before both franchises were terminated. The BCCI is adding two new teams after six years. In 2015, it added two teams - Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions - for the 2016 and 2017 editions.

