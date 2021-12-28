BCCI head Sourav Ganguly tests COVID 19 positive amid India's rising Omicron scare

Amid India's rising Omicron numbers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19. Several national reports on Tuesday morning reported that the BCCI president had tested positive and was stable at the moment.

Citing BCCI sources, a Times Now report revealed that the former cricketer was admitted to a hospital after his RT-PCR test report turned out to be positive. He, however, is currently stable. India is once more seeing a rise in cases with Omicron cases also being reported across the country.

As per ANI, India reported 6,358 new cases and 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The current number of active cases stands at 75,456. Whereas, the recovery rate is at 98.40 per cent. As for Omicron cases, the total figure now stands at 653. Maharashtra and Delhi are leading in Omicron cases being reported followed by Kerala, Telangana and Gujarat.