BCCI unveils Team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the new jersey which the Indian cricket team will sport during the men’s T20 World Cup which is set to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. The new kit is named 'Billion Cheers Jersey' and the patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

"Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mplsports. Head to our Insta story to buy your jersey now. #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey", BCCI wrote on social media.

The brand new jersey has been launched by MPL Sports. The new jersey replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey the team had been donning since late 2020. The new jersey comes in shades of royal blue.

"This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns," The Hindu quoted a release from ML Sports.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly said, "The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible."