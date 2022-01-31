Bengal govt relaxes Covid curbs; Allows restaurants, bars, theatres to operate with 75 percent capacity

The year 2022 had started on a rather concerning note for the people of India as there was a massive spike in the number of COVID 19 cases across the country. The significant rise in the new COVID 19 cases led to the state governments taking stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. And while the situation is getting under control eventually, the state governments are finally easing the curbs. After Delhi and Punjab governments, the Bengal government has now relaxed the COVID 19 restrictions in the state.

As per the new development, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed the restaurants, bars and cinema halls to operate now with 75% capacity. This isn’t all. Park and tourist places have also been opened while the local trains and metro will also be running with 75 percent capacity from February 1, 2022. Announcing the new guidelines, Mamata Benerjee said, “Night curfew to be in force between 11 pm-5 am instead of 10 pm-5 am. Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls to operate at 75% capacity. Parks & tourist places to reopen with COVID safety protocols”.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had also eased the curbs in the national capital. After imposing the weekend curfew early this month, the government had lifted the curfew last week. While the night curfew has still been retained in Delhi, restaurants, bars and cinema halls have also been allowed to function with 50% capacity. Furthermore, the odd-even curb on shops has also been lifted which means that shops can open every day.