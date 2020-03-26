Bengal man dies after being thrashed by police for stepping out to buy milk amid lockdown

While on road, the Bengal man was beaten up by the police and later was declared dead when brought to the hospital. Read more details below.

The 21-day lockdown is being enforced by state police forces by hook or by crook. In some grim news, a Bengal man reportedly died of his injuries after being thrashed by the police only because he stepped out to buy some milk. According to a report in India Today, the 32-year-old man belonged from West Bengal's Howrah and had stepped out to buy milk on Wednesday. While on road, he was beaten up by the police and later was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

As per ABP Ananda, the man was identified as Lal Swami, a resident of Howrah, who had ventured out to buy some milk. His wife alleged that he faced police lathicharge when they were clearing a gathering on the streets. Swami was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police, however, have a different tale to tell. The cops claim that Swami was suffering from multiple ailments and died due to a cardiac arrest. The state of Bengal has seen 10 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded one death. The country is currently in a complete state of lockdown and PM Modi has urged people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Despite these orders, citizens have been panic-buying and venturing out on the streets for a walk or two. The 21-day lockdown came into effect after the country observed a Janta Curfew on Sunday and united at 5 pm to appreciate all the Corornavirus warriors risking their lives. From citizens to Bollywood celebrities, lakhs applauded the efforts by ringing a bell or clapping from their homes. The current Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 650 mark and at least 16 deaths have been reported with fresh casualties being recorded on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases whereas Kerala comes a close second. On the bright side, at least 40 patients in India who were infected with the novel virus have now been completely recovered.

