Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away; Mamata Banerjee offers condolence

Popular Bengali television and film actor, Abhishek Chatterjee passed away today, 24th March. The actor was 57 and he was keeping unwell for some time. The exact reason for his death is not known yet. Further details of his last rites have not been shared yet. As per a report in The Telegraph, Abhishek became unwell while he was taking part in the shoot of a reality show on Wednesday. He passed away on Thursday.

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee offered condolence for his demise on Twitter. She wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

See the tweet here-

Abhishek Chatterjee made his debut in acting with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. He was seen alongside veterans such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt. His other films include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Jeevan Pradip, Puroshottam Abirvab, Mayer Anchal, Arjun Aamar Naam and Sabuj Saathi, among others. The actor also worked in television industry.

After his long career in the film industry, he started a successful stint in the traditional yatra circuit. In the last few years, Abhishek had made a comeback to the small screen, as he played a character in the hit serial Kharkuto. He was recently filming a reality show called Ismart Jodi anchored by Jeet.

On the personal front, after studying at Baranagore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School, Abhishek graduated from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College, University of Calcutta.



