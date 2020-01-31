Bengaluru has the worst traffic congestion in the world; Mumbai takes the 4th spot: Report

As per TomTom Traffic Index, a location technology specialist has released a list of most congested cities in the world. Read on to know India cities' ranks.

A location technology specialist TomTom has released a TomTom Traffic Index. This report by the Netherlands based company, details the traffic situation in 416 cities in 57 countries. And India has topped the same. As per TomTom Traffic Traffic Index 2019, 4 Indian cities feature in the top 10 most congested cities in the world list. And Bengaluru which was previously known as Banglore has topped the list with 71 percent. This means, people in Bangalore, take 71% more extra time to complete a 30-minute journey. The report stated, "In the 243 hours that commuters in Bengaluru remain stuck in peak-time traffic, they could have watched over 215 episodes of ‘Game Of Thrones’, solved 49 jigsaw puzzles and planted over 244 trees." The fourth, fifth and eighth place has been taken up by Mumbai (65%), Pune (59%) and New Delhi (56%) respectively. Other global cities featuring in the top 10 list is Manila (Philippines), Bogota (Colombia), Moscow (Russia), Lima (Peru), Istanbul (Turkey) and Jakarta(Indonesia).

On average, people in Bengaluru spend 10 days extra each year in traffic during peak hours in traffic. On the other hand, Mumbaikars spend 8 days 17 hours extra each year. On average, Punekars spend an extra 193hours during peak hours. New Delhi, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world and the city has a maximum number of cars, is surprisingly at the 8th spot this year with a 56% congestion level. The city's heaviest congestion was recorded on October 23 last year and the congestion level was 81%. As per the same report, the congestion level of Delhi has gone down 2% in 2019. Fridays, especially from 7 pm to 8 pm are worst for commuters in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Top 10 cities with worst traffic in the world

City Congestion % Bengaluru, India 71 Manila, Philippines 71 Bogota, Colombia 68 Mumbai, India 65 Pune, India 59 Moscow, Russia 59 Lima, Peru 57 Delhi, India 56 Istanbul, Turkey 55 Jakarta, Indonesia 53

