Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID booster gets approval for conducting Phase III trials

On Friday, January 28, India reported 2,51,209 fresh COVID cases which took the total number of infections in the country to over 4 crore 6 lakh. Amid this, the government is at its best to promote the vaccination campaign to ensure that every citizen of the country receives the COVID-19 vaccination. Speaking of which, Bharat Biotech has now officially received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase III trials for the intranasal vaccine as a booster dose.

The approval just comes three weeks after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approved the Hyderabad-based firm's application. According to reports, the Phase III trails will be performed at nine different locations in the county. Speaking about the nasal booster, the Bharat Biotech Chairman told Republic TV, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine."

Speaking of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the new cases reported were 12% lower than yesterday's daily spike of 2.86 lakh cases. The country also recorded 627 new deaths, taking the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 4,92,327. There are presently 21 lakh active cases in the country. Talking about the vaccination drive, just last week India surpassed 160 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark.

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandivya took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.”

ALSO READ| Intranasal COVID vaccines: A game changer?