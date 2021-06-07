  1. Home
Bhopal administration puts up rhyming slogans on vehicles to motivate people to get vaccinated amidst COVID 19

Bhopal administration has put up pro-vaccine rhyming slogans on several trucks, tractors, and other vehicles to spread the message and motivate people to get vaccinated amidst COVID 19.
The vaccination drive in India is going full throttle to get as many citizens vaccinated in the least possible time. The administration around the country is taking several steps to promote getting vaccinated in the fight against COVID 19. In the latest address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from 21 June, all citizens above the age of 18 will get vaccinated for free. All vaccines will be sourced by the central government and given to states. The private sector hospitals can buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 service charge over and above the rest. 

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bhopal administration has found a new way to promote awareness regarding vaccination for citizens. In India, the slogans written behind the back of trucks can often be memorable hence the administration decided to write pro-vaccination slogans on the back of trucks, tractors, and other vehicles so as to reach out to as many citizens as possible and get them to the vaccination centers. The administration has used popular Bollywood songs to create two-line rhyming slogans around them in the hope to get as many eyeballs and advise citizens to get vaccinated amidst the pandemic.

In India, about 22.8 crore vaccine doses have been given so far and around 4.48 crore people have been fully vaccinated. Around 3.3% of the population has been vaccinated with both doses. The government has opened centers around the country for the citizens to book their slots and get vaccinated at the earliest. 

Also Read| PM Modi’s Speech Highlights: Vaccine for kids to continuation of PMGKAY till Diwali; Here are the key points

