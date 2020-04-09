Bhopal doctor treating COVID 19 patients is living in his car to prevent others from getting infected

Dr. Sachin Nayak who is working at JP Hospital in Bhopal for the COVID-19 patients has been living in his car in order to prevent passing on the virus to his family members.

Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world and people across the globe are fighting against the deadly virus. Just like many nations, India is under lockdown as well. Many stories of the COVID 19 patients, survivors and others have been heard a lot. Among all, one such person is Dr. Sachin Nayak who is working at JP Hospital in Bhopal. The doctor has been living in his car in order to prevent passing on the virus to anyone else. Doctor Nayak is working for the COVID 19 patients in the hospital and is not going home after finishing his work at the hospital.

Sachin has made his car his home and is living in his car these days after work. He has moved inside his car to protect his wife and child from contracting the disease. After work, Dr. Nayak lives in his car which he has parked near the hospital and has stocked up his daily use of necessary items in his car. In his spare time, Sachin reads books and speaks to his family through a phone or a video call. Dr. Sachin Nayak said to India Today, "When coronavirus cases started being reporting in Bhopal, I was not so afraid but over the last few days we have seen positive cases in large numbers so I have decided to stay in the car."

As soon as Dr. Nayak's photo of him living in the car went viral on social media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has praised the doctor and tweeted, "I and the entire Madhya Pradesh greet warriors like you who are fighting the war against Corona. If we all continue with this resolve, then we will be able to win this great war more quickly. Sachin ji, salute your spirit."

Meanwhile, talking about the statistics, as of now, 5,194 are the total positive cases in the country. Recently, during a press meet to give an update on COVID-19 status in India, the Health Ministry shared some data on how the spread has impacted people from different age groups, men, women, people with co-morbidities.

