Bihar CM Nitish Kumar relaxes COVID restrictions; Here’s what's permitted to function normally

Every state had different restrictions owing to the COVID-19 cases there. Since there was a dip in coronavirus cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that there would be a relaxation of several restrictions. In his recent series of tweets, he announced saying that the Covid situation was reviewed, and all shops, shopping malls, parks, and religious places will be allowed to open normally.

According to Nitish Kumar's recent tweets, schools, colleges, all universities colleges, technical educational institutes, and schools from classes 1 to 12 are allowed to open. Exams can be conducted by all institutions on campus. Coaching centres can also be open. All types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organized with required precautions and permission from the district administration. Cinema halls and clubs are allowed to operate with 50% capacity. Restaurants and eateries can function with 50% capacity. So can gyms and swimming pools.

After reviewing the COVID19 situation, shops, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and religious places will be permitted to function normally. Universities, Colleges, technical education institutions, schools and coaching centres are also permitted to reopen: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/PekR3tueVw — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

Although Nitish Kumar has relaxed the restrictions, he has also warned people to still take precautions and follow Covid protocols in view of the possibility of a third wave. According to the Bihar health department, the number of active patients in the state is 101 as of Tuesday. A total of 1, 36, 284 samples were tested yesterday. 7,15,853 people have recovered from Covid so far. The recovery percentage of coronavirus patients is 98.63, according to the bulletin by the state's health department

