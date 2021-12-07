Bihar COVID 19 Data Fraud: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar's names feature in list of vaccinated people

A bizarre incident from Bihar’s Arwal district has come to light. Prominent names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, actress Priyanka Chopra, actor Akshay Kumar have been featured in a list of COVID-19 vaccinated people in the district.

According to a report in NDTV, the local administration ordered an inquiry and took action against the two data operators after the incident came under the limelight. The leading daily quoted District Magistrate J Priyadarshini who said an investigation will be done to figure out in whose direction the data fraud took place. "This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard,” said the DM.

She further added, "Two operators have been removed, but I am of the opinion that others must also be probed.”

"I have spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also look at data of other hospitals to ensure there are no errors. If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law. We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken," Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 85 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. With PM Narendra Modi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against Covid-19," Mandaviya had said in a tweet.

