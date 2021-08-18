Bihar Floods: Locals use steamer boats on roads; Houses and fields submerged in water

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall several parts of Bihar have been severely hit by floods. Many houses have submerged in the water and the situation has become a trouble for the residents. In the area of Raghopur and Vaishali, besides houses, fields have also been submerged. According to a tweet by Asian News International, people were seen using steamer boats in order to commute in the flood ravaged areas.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Katihar and Purnia districts. He also spoke to the people and inquired about the quality of facilities being provided in the flood relief camps. As per a report in the new agency, CM Kumar informed that though water level of river Ganga has receded in flood-hit areas of Bihar, the impact of the flooding could be still seen.

Take a look:

Bihar | People use steamer boat to commute in the flood-ravaged areas of Raghopur, Vaishali where houses and fields are submerged. pic.twitter.com/BeGGy5dWSw — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Katihar and Purnia districts. pic.twitter.com/mv7gh6yXaD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

"Water level of the river Ganga has reduced now but its impact can still be seen in nearby areas," Kumar told ANI. The Chief Minister also added that he's monitoring the situation closely. "I've directed the concerned authorities to undertake relief work and provide necessary aid in flood-affected areas," Nitish Kumar said. Yesterday, he also took stock of flood-affected regions of Khagaria and Bhagalpur, in an aerial survey.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas in Bihar. Over 34 lakh people in Bihar have been reportedly affected by the deluge. Nearly 26 districts in Bihar are facing a difficult situation caused by incessant rainfall.