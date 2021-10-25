Bihar forest guard rescues venomous snake; His impromptu speech wins praise

A forest officer in Bihar has been trending on social media for his impromptu awareness speech after rescuing a venomous snake in Pharingola village in Kishanganj. The video has gone viral and netizens are showering praises on him. The clip was shared on Twitter by Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department. In the video, the officer is seen explaining why not to kill any animal and how it helps in balancing the eco balance of nature.

The video is captioned, “Together we can, Together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in the Terai region, was successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness,” The officer is heard saying, “We do not have to be scared. We have to be alert.” The snake which is rescued is called Banded Krait, a venomous snake that is found in the Terai region.

The short clip opens with the forest officer standing in the middle of a small crowd. He thanks to the villagers for calling the forest department instead of handling the snake themselves. “This is a creature. Without their existence, life on Earth is incomplete. God has given each creature to this planet for specific purposes. We will free this snake today,” he adds.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Together we can, Together we will!



A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qPg0T8k7Al — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 23, 2021

The officer also requested villagers, “If such incidents happen in the future, we request everyone not to hurt or kill the snake but inform us at the earliest. Our services will always be available for you.”

