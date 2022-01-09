Bihar man, who took COVID-19 vaccine 11 times, likely to be arrested for cheating.

An 84-yearr-old man from Bihar has come under the scanner after authorities found out that he had taken the Covid-19 vaccine jab as many as 11 times. As per reports, the man was set to take the Covid-19 jab for the twelfth time when authorities realised that he had already taken it 11 times. The man, named Brahmadev Mandal, also confessed to taking the shot 11 times after he was confronted by officials.

A resident of Madhepura district of Bihar, a police complaint has now been filed against Mandal and he is likely to be arrested. According to a report in India Today, district medical officer Dr. Vinay Krishna Prasad filed a complaint against Mandal at the Puraini police station for taking the jab way more times than required.

Mandal has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the India Penal Code, all of which are non-bailable sections. He is likely to be arrested. However, the report added that officials might go easy on him due to his age factor.

After Mandal was caught by health workers taking the jab for twelfth time, an investigation revealed that he had managed to take the vaccine as many as 11 times due to his voter identity card and Aadhar card. The medical lapse also exposed the possible loopholes in the vaccination programme.

Brahmadev Mandal, who is now facing arrest, is a retired government employee from the postal department.

ALSO READ: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on birth anniversary of Sikh Guru