Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62 in Mumbai

Stock market maverick and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at the age of 62. Breach Candy Hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today. On 14 August 2022, Rakesh felt some uneasiness in health, due to which he was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he passed away at around 6:45 in the morning. As per the doctors, Rakesh also suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment.

He had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022) making him the 36th richest man in India, according to Forbes. The veteran investor was one of the co-founders of Akasa Air, India's newest budget airline, which earlier this month took its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Rakesh's most recent appearance was at the launch of the airline where he was seen in a wheelchair. Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and paid tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Sharing a photo, he wrote: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and JetAirways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also poured tribute on social media.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Jhunjhunwala was popularly referred to as the 'Big Bull of India' and the 'King of Bull Market', and was widely known for his stock market predictions and bullish outlooks

ALSO READ: Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in her Hyderabad home, cause of death unknown