Biological E’s Corbevax becomes 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for children in India, receives emergency use authorizati

The third wave of COVID-19 may have passed in India, but that does not mean we are safe from the virus. The number of cases still go up and down with each passing day. The only thing that can help us protect ourselves a little from the coronavirus is vaccination. The vaccination drive has started last year in India and it was quite successful. Talking about senior citizens, they have even gotten the booster dose this year. Well, now there is a piece of good news for all the parents of kids between 12 to 18. Reportedly, a second COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens has received emergency use authorisation in India.

According to reports in India, Biological E Ltd's Corbevax has got EUA for adolescents between 12 and 18 years, the vaccine-maker said in a statement today. Till now, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was being administered to teens between 15 and 18 years old since January 3. The EUA, short for emergency use authorisation, for Corbevax's restricted use in an emergency among adults, was cleared by the regulator Drugs Controller General of India in December 2019.

Corbevax is termed as India’s first homegrown receptor-binding domain protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla in her statement said, “We are pleased with this significant development, which helps extend the reach of our vaccine to the age group of 12 to 18 years in our country. We truly believe that with this approval, we are even more closer to finishing our global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

