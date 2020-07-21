The bizarre concept of breaking news – Assam floods and other issues ignored

An event as basic as, house sanitisation of COVID-19 patients, managed to attract more news reporters than the heart-breaking reality of houses being washed away.

Pinkvilla reader Tanya Goel has this to say about 'trending searches' and consumption of news:

The ‘breaking’ news of Bachchans contracting the coronavirus was pursued by almost every digital and traditional form of media. On July 18th, I noticed the ‘Trending Searches’ on Google. The Bachchans, even after a week, were trending on number 2 on the list. So while most news channels have religiously been following up on their health improvements, even after a week, I want to throw light on just few other news items, which you may or may not have heard or read about:

Veteran Gujarati writer, and journalist Nagindas Sanghvi left us at the age of 100. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2019

Geniuses from IIT Kanpur developed SHUDH, which is a Smartphone Operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper, which is for sanitising rooms

Gyanendro Ningomban has been appointed as the New Hockey India President

Assam floods

That’s right, a catastrophic flood in a state hasn’t been talked about as much it should be. An event as basic as, house sanitisation of COVID-19 patients, managed to attract more news reporters than the heart-breaking reality of houses being washed away completely in Assam. I couldn’t help but wonder, what after all have become the priorities of our media?

There are hundreds of people who cannot even afford a bed at hospitals for their family members, let alone getting them a treatment to fight against the virus. Don’t get me wrong here, the lives of Bachchans matter just like everyone else’s. Fans have been offering prayers to the Gods, chanting mantras for their speedy recovery. Doctors, I am sure, are constantly on-call to take really good care of them. What I want to question is, why are we conveniently over-looking the plight of a citizen who is struggling to pay a 6 or even 7-digit hospital bill? Why are we not moved, that a tired rhinoceros had to sleep on a national highway road, because that’s how bad the situation in Assam is.

If you type ‘Assam Floods’ on Google, the first thing that appears is – Severe flood alert- in a red box. Yet, our media has failed the people due to the poor coverage.

I learnt about Bhavana Barman on Twitter. She, along with many other fans of the South Korean boy band, BTS , raised funds close to an amount of Rs 5.9 lakh. I am unbothered if a celebrity has a say in the politics of our country or not, because frankly, it is not their job to. However, in such situations, their popularity among the public can be utilised so well to create a buzzword.

2020, more than ever has made us realize how important kindness and compassion towards each other is. The politics of parties, their games, they have to be called out and put an end to. The seriousness of the issue cannot be ignored. The state is facing an extremely high-risk of spread of coronavirus, while dealing with the nightmare of the floods.

Even consumption patterns have to be changed. We need to understand the gravity of an issue, and pay attention to it. We need to demand more information, spread more awareness.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the author.

Share your comment ×