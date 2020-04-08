BMC alerts that Coronavirus has reached its community transmission stage in Mumbai

A news report in The New Indian Express, states that the COVID-19 has now reached its community transmission stage as the fresh cases reported did not consist of travel history or any relation to COVID-19 patients.

The country has witnessed the Coronavirus cases jump to 5,194 suggest news reports. India has so far reportedly seen 149 deaths and 350 recoveries among those who were infected. The latest news update suggest that the COVID-19 outbreak has reached its community transmission stage in the city of Mumbai states the BMC. The CM of Maharashtra has reportedly praised the efforts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the city. A news report in The New Indian Express, states that the COVID-19 has now reached its community transmission stage as the fresh cases reported did not consist of travel history or any relation to COVID-19 patients.

The city so far has seen 34 people die owing to Coronavirus. The city's G-South Ward has seen the highest cases. This area consists of Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel. Byculla which falls under the D ward has seen the second-highest COVID-19 cases. As per news reports, a senior BMC official has stated that they are concerned about the health and well-being of the medical workers, doctors, and other staff who are battling the COVID-19 scare on the frontlines. News reports further add that more than 50 medical community has been affected by the Coronavirus.

Furthermore, various parts of the city have seen rise in Coronavirus cases, the BMC is reportedly planning to seal off the areas and curb the community spread of the COVID-19. News reports further suggest that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Mumbai's Dharavi area where 9 people have tested positive for Coronavirus. Tope reportedly said that he has ordered more testing and ventilators to tackle the cases of the COVID-19.

(ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers; Calls India’s fight against Coronavirus as a ‘Lambi Ladai’)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More