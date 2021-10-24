Bodies of two more trekkers recovered near Himachal Border: Report

As per the latest reports, two more members of a trekking team that had gone missing on way to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district were recovered on October 23 by ITBP personnel near the Himachal Pradesh border.

The bodies were recovered near Lamkhaga pass. They were brought to Sangla from where they will be taken to Uttarkashi, NDTV quoted Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit. The official further stated that the bodies were spotted on Friday but could be recovered on the resumption of rescue operations on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as those of Upendra Singh (37) from Purola in Uttarkashi and Richard Mandal (30) from Kolkata, according to District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal. According to the reports, two are still missing while two surviving members of the team are under treatment in Harsil and Uttarkashi.

According to India Today, members of the trekking team included Anita Rawat (38) from Delhi, Mithun Dari (31) from West Bengal, Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33), Saurav Ghosh (34), Saviayan Das (28), Richard Mandal (30) and Suken Manjhi (43), all from Kolkata. The cooking staff have been identified as Devendra (37), Gyan Chandra (33) and Upendra (32) all from Purola in Uttarkashi.

The Air Force had launched a massive rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Lamkhaga Pass at an altitude of 17,000 feet where several trekkers, including tourists, porters, and guides, lost their way on October 18 due to heavy snowfall.