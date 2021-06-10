Boman Irani, Nisha Rawal, Rohit K Verma support Dr Ashutosh Khatwakar's movement for Covid frontline workers

We are overwhelmed and grateful to have received such a great response from people in different walks of life, says doctor Ashutosh Khatwakar.

Dr. Ashutosh Khatwakar of Bombay Realty under the guidance of Vishwanath Kelkar (Thane’s Deputy Commissioner), and Dr. Malgaonkar (Superintendent), Thane Covid Hospital (Global Impact) has started a social movement called We Won’t Give Up. The movement advocates volunteering to assist the medical administration and hospital staff to cope up with the constant inflow of Covid 19 patients. The movement was conceived when Dr. Ashutosh’s family friend was hospitalised for Covid 19. “I was overwhelmed to see the distressed situation at the hospital where the healthcare and frontline workers are overworked and understaffed,” says Dr. Ashutosh.

He went ahead to inform that Mr. Vishwanath Kelkar himself is putting 14 to 16 hours every day and with constant inflow of patients, it was becoming impossible to provide better service to the patients. “I knew something had to be done fast. So, I along with a band of Covid 19 warriors volunteered to spend time at hospital and help the team. Right from housekeeping, to setting up a call centre that can provide progress updates to the families of patient to providing counselling to patients who were depressed,” he shared and further added that the volunteer team organised workshops such as chanting sessions. “Even a Yoga session was planned. Recently, celebrated actor, Boman Irani too showed gratitude towards the medical staff who are working round the clock.”

Apart from Bomna, other celebrities who have come forward to show their support include TV Actress Nisha Rawal, Fashion Designer Rohit K Verma, Celebrity Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani and many others. “We are overwhelmed and grateful to have received such a great response from people in different walks of life,” he concluded.

