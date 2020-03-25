Coronavirus updates
Bombay Canteen co owner Chef Floyd Cardoz passes away due to Coronavirus in New Jersey

Media reports state that Chef Floyd Cardoz had shared in an Instagram post the news of his hospitalization.
1303 reads Mumbai
India,Coronavirus,Bombay Canteen,Chef Floyd Cardoz
The co-owner of Bombay Canteen Chef Floyd Cardoz died in New Jersey due to Coronavirus. The media reports suggest that Floyd's family confirmed the news of his death. Media reports state that Chef Floyd Cardoz had shared in an Instagram post the news of his hospitalization. Cardoz mentioned in his post dated March 18 that he was feeling unwell due to a fever and hence got himself hospitalized in New Jersey. News reports further suggest that the well-known chef was in Mumbai till March 8.

