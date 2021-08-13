Bombay HC on parking space in city: Can’t permit 1 family to have 5 cars, roads are flooded with vehicles

The Bombay High Court pressed on the need to have a systematic policy in place for parking in the city while replying to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court also expressed disappointment over the lack of uniform policy in Maharashtra over parking spaces.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni were hearing the case on Thursday and said that authorities ”should not allow families owning only one flat to have four or five cars if they do not have sufficient parking space” available in their respective residential complexes.

The PIL was filed by a Navi Mumbai resident and activist Sandeep Thakur, who challenged the amended Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations Rules. Under this amended act, developers have been permitted to reduce car parking space.

Thakur claimed that due to reduced parking spaces in highrises, residents are being forced to park their cars outside the gated societies.

The court observed that the city's roads are flooded with vehicles. "Reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed. You can’t permit one family to have four to five vehicles just because they can afford it. You should cross-check if they have parking spaces or not."

"All roads are flooded with vehicles and everywhere, 30 per cent space of roads is taken away by parking on both sides. It is a common phenomenon. These are genuine public concerns which have to be taken into consideration to come up with long-term measures so that we do not have a chaotic society. There has to be a policy in place." the court added.

