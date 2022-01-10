Booster dose for frontline workers, senior citizens to begin from today; Here's what we know

Today India has started the process of administering booster dose which is being called as ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in Omicron cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to social media handle and tweeted, “Healthcare and frontline workers and people in the age group of 60+ to provide doctor consultation #PrecautionDose program is starting from today across the country. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to providing additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority.”

To note, while addressing the nation on December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the rollout of ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities. Already the Central Government has started vaccination for children aged between 15-18. All healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Let’s take a look at the necessary guidelines for the precautionary dose.

Those above the age of 60 years who have comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and other chronic ailments can take the ‘precaution dose’ on the advice of their doctor.

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Those eligible for booster shots will, however, need to have a gap of 9 months or 39 weeks between the second and third dose of the vaccine.

Eligible beneficiaries can either book an appointment or walk in to the vaccination centre for a booster dose. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.

Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, Indian Council of Medical Research (NIV-ICMR), Pune. “Third dose of Covaxin holds promise”, the ICMR said on Sunday, sharing a pre-print of the study which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Also Read: Spike in COVID-19 cases compels Maharashtra to impose strict restrictions; Check guidelines