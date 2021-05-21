A boy singing R.E.M's Everybody Hurts will give you hope and courage to hang on amid COVID 19 crisis; WATCH

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several families have lost their loved ones and the loss is too grave. Amid this, a video of a little boy named Ishaan singing a soothing ballad 'Everybody Hurts' is going viral. Even Jennifer Winget loved the video.

India has been battling the COVID 19 second wave for the past few months and over the past few weeks, the situation has been grim with the rising number of deaths. Amid this, many social media users are using ways to spread positivity and among them is a Bassist of a band named Advaita, Gaurav Chintamani with son Ishaan. A recent video that Gaurav shared on his social media handle features Ishaan singing a popular blues song 'Everybody Hurts' by R.E.M and it has evoked a strong reaction from netizens including TV star Jennifer Winget.

Gaurav shared the video on his social media handle and wrote, "Last month has been tough.Friends that are like family have lost loved one & we have had to watch this from a distance.Not a day goes by where I’m not grateful for what we have and hopeful for what we will have. The journal of gratitude is heavier than the register of complaints." In the video, we can see the boy singing his heart out to the tunes of the guitar. With a sweet and calm expression on his face, the little boy manages to leave everyone hopeful about overcoming the dark times by just holding on.

Last month has been tough.Friends that are like family have lost loved one & we have had to watch this from a distance.Not a day goes by where I’m not grateful for what we have and hopeful for what we will have. The journal of gratitude is heavier than the register of complaints. pic.twitter.com/4Tb8yqFm0K — Gaurav Chintamani (@g_chintamani) May 19, 2021

Thank you for sharing this..voice of an angel! — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) May 19, 2021

The video was shared on May 19 and so far, it is over 45 thousand views on Twitter. Not just this, the video also attracted attention from Jennifer who wrote, "Thank you for sharing this..voice of an angel!!." On the other, on Instagram, the video left Mini Mathur in awe. She wrote, "So well done Ishaan." Netizens were quick to notice the video and many commented on it. A user wrote, "What a lovely voice & composition! Kudos to this Cute young man!" Another wrote, "Sure does lighten up things - kiddo is special."

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, everyone on social media is trying to do their bit to help those battling with the virus. Celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and more are trying to amplify calls for help and also help out by arranging resources needed by COVID 19 patients. The COVID 19 vaccination drives also have been ramped up in many states to inoculate a large number of the population and curb spread of COVID 19.

