BREAKING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 PM today

The PM Office's official Twitter handle took to social media to inform everyone about the time of the nation’s address. PM Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on June 7.

In a tweet shared by the Prime Minister's Office, it was revealed that PM Narendra Modi will be going ahead to address the nation at 5 PM on June 7, 2021. The tweet read as, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June." While the details about what will be on the PM's agenda was not revealed in the tweet, but it has come at a time when the nation has witnessed a dip in the COVID 19 cases. Over the past few months, India has battled a deadly second wave of COVID 19 and now, the cases are declining.

As per media reports, it was speculated that the PM may speak about the government's vaccination policy. Recently, several states and places including Maharashtra and New Delhi came up with unlocking guidelines in a phased manner amid the declining COVID 19 cases. While the threat of a third wave of the COVID 19 looms, the people have been urged by the leaders to take up the vaccinations as well as follow all the protocols to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Take a look at the tweet:

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, as per a report by India TV, 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. This is reportedly the lowest in the last 61 days. As per the report, the Union Health Ministry's data stated that the death toll 3,49,186 after 2,427 new fatalities. It was reported to be the lowest in around 45 days. Amid this, with several states trying to open up the lockdowns slowly has surely left an impact on citizens.

Also Read|PM Modi calls Milkha Singh to enquire about his health after he's admitted to ICU due to dipping oxygen levels

Share your comment ×