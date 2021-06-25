Bride calls off the wedding as groom has vision problem; Girl’s family files an FIR against the boy’s family

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh was called off when the bride found out that the groom has weak eyesight and decided not to take the wedding forward.

Most weddings in India are shelved for reasons like illiteracy, not getting along with each other, families, etc. However, recently, a wedding was shelved for a surprising reason. A wedding in Uttar Pradesh was called off when the bride found out about the groom’s weak eyesight. The incident took place in Auraiya, UP, when Arjun Singh fixed the marriage of his daughter, Archana, with Shivam. Arjun Singh chose Shivam as he was a literate and educated man; the wedding procession had already begun and Arjun gifted a motorcycle to the groom for Shagun.

It was on the wedding day that things didn’t turn out so well, Arjun Singh told News 18, “When the baraat procession came to the house on June 20, the groom was constantly seen wearing spectacles the whole time.” The bride and her family got suspicious of the act and guessed that the groom has weak eyesight. On suspicion, the groom was asked to read a Hindi newspaper without his glasses, and he failed to do so. It was proved that the groom was unable to see without the glasses following which the bride called off the wedding and her family supported the decision.

The bride’s family registered a police case against the groom and his family for not disclosing the issue earlier before the wedding. The bride’s family demanded back all the cash and motorcycle given as dowry to the groom, even the expenses spent in the marriage. The boy’s family refused to do so and an FIR was filed at a police station in Auraiya Kotwali.

