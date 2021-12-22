Broken bones better, says Gurgaon woman who jumped out of moving auto; See viral Twitter post

A young Gurgaon woman experienced a horrific auto ride story on Twitter that has left several netizens concerned and shocked. Taking to Twitter, in a lengthy thread, Nishtha Paliwal wrote about how a normal auto rickshaw ride home turned into a freak episode, prompting her to jump out of a moving auto over fear of being kidnapped. Turns out, Nishtha Paliwal took an auto from Sector 22 in Gurgaon but had to jump out as the auto driver did not pay heed to her instructions.

She began with a tweet saying, "Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don’t know what it was, it’s still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (#Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away (1/8)."

The communications professional added, "I told auto driver that I will do paytm as I don’t have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for Uber, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume (2/8)."

"We arrived at a T point from where one has to take right for the sector I live in. But he took left. I asked him are you taking left. He didn’t listen, instead he started shouting god’s name (I don’t want to specify the religion here as this is NOT RELATED to any religion) (3/8)," her tweet read.

Adding, "I shouted literally - ‘bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.' He didn’t respond & kept taking god’s name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind - jump out (4/8)."

She further stated that she was unaware how she gathered the courage to do it. "Speed was 35-40 & before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don’t know how I got that courage. (5/8)," tweeted Nishtha. Adding that she only escaped with a slight pain and could not note down the auto number.

She also visited Palam Vihar police station and shared an update post the incident. "Quick update: Visited Palam Vihar police station. SHO Shri Jitender Yadav himself assured that we will trace the person. Really good response from his team. Hoping we come to the conclusion soon. Thanks @gurgaonpolice @mlkhattar @DC_Gurugram," her tweet read.

Nishtha's Twitter thread went viral and several netizens raised concerns over the safety of women. The

