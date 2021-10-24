Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Telangana’s floral festival Bathukamma; SEE PICS

Telangana’s floral festival Bathukamma went global on Saturday as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in colours showing the festival. The pictures and videos of Burj Khalifa celebrating the festival are trending on social media. It is a unique show of lights. The visual feast was attributed to the efforts of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who led Telangana Jagruthi to showcase the state's 'Bathukamma culture and take the festival celebrations global by featuring its depiction on the world's' tallest building.

NDTV shared the pictures on its Instagram handle. It is worth mentioning here that Kavitha is the former Member of Parliament and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She leads Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana in India, and has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the state. She also took to her Twitter handle and shared the video. She writes, “Please join me in witnessing Bathukamma screening at Burj Khalifa, Dubai.”

The show of lights was live across various platforms around the globe at 9:30 pm IST. The screening featured the map of India, Map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with Alipoola Vennela playing the background as the heritage of India.

Take a look here:

Bathukamma is a flowers festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. This festival is celebrated as per Sathavahana calendar for nine days starting Mahalaya Amavasya till Durgashtami, usually in September–October of the Gregorian calendar. Bathukamma is celebrated for nine days during Durga Navratri. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village.

