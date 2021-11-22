Canada permits entry of people fully vaccinated with Covaxin from Nov 30

According to recent reports, Canada has permitted entry to Indian vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covaxin. The country’s Public Health Agency announced that people will be allowed entry to the nation if they have taken the jab made by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited and will be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ from November 30.

Health Canada and PHAC on their Twitter handle announced, “The Government of Canada will adjust some of Canada’s border measures beginning on Nov. 30 to include additional #COVID19 vaccines accepted for entry to Canada and changes to certain exemptions, testing and #ArriveCAN requirements.”

The statement by Canada’s health agency read, “Effective November 30, 2021, fully vaccinated individuals with right of entry to Canada who depart and re-enter the country within 72 hours of leaving Canada will not have to present a pre-entry molecular test. This exemption is only for trips originating in Canada taken by fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents or individuals registered under the Indian Act, who depart and re-enter by land or by air and can demonstrate that they have been away from Canada for less than 72 hours. This exemption extends to accompanying children under 12, and individuals with medical contraindications to vaccination. Also effective November 30, 2021, Canada will expand the list of COVID-19 vaccines that travellers can receive to be considered fully vaccinated for the purpose of travel to Canada.”

Besides Covaxin, both Sinopharm and Sinovac will also be recognised by the foreign nation. Apart from this, a report in Hindustan Times also suggested that Australia will also permit fully vaccinated skilled migrants and international students holding valid visas to enter the country from December 1.