  1. Home
  2. trending

Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla puts on breast pumps on dress; REVEALS the reason

Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. The public figure recent post received an overwhelming response from the audience.
231920 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 09:26 am
Cannes 2021,Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla,breast pumps Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla puts on breast pumps on dress; REVEALS the reason Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla puts on breast pumps on dress; REVEALS the reason
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Women are often being judged by the people. Either for their looks, profession, dressing sense, or colour, they will judge and opinions will be framed. And one such is motherhood which always comes under the radar. Though it is one of the most beautiful journeys of any woman, many times people judge it. Recently, influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla had walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. But what caught everyone’s attention was breast pumps attached to her yellow coloured gown. 

Earlier this year, she delivered her first child, a baby girl. She shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and talked about her “beautiful journey of motherhood”. She writes, “Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off.” In the long post, she mentions that there is no rule book for motherhood. 

“This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood,” she writer further.

Read the full post here:

Her post took no time going viral. Many celebrities and fans came out in her support and lauded her for this strong post. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely beautiful! Such a powerful post, I couldn’t agree more.”

Also Read: Video of hilarious dance by a baraati impresses Sumeet Vyas; Netizens say 'bohot zor se dance aa raha hai'

Credits :Diipa Buller Khosla Instagram

You may like these
Flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains; IMD predicts heavy rains for the next few days
Video of hilarious dance by a baraati impresses Sumeet Vyas; Netizens say 'bohot zor se dance aa raha hai'
Mumbai Police’s ‘don’t talk to me’ post asking people to stay safe amid pandemic leaves netizens in splits
Watch: This hilarious video of mom looking for perfect bride for ‘versatile boy’ has left netizens in splits
UP Police’s innovative post encourages tourists to follow COVID 19 guidelines: Mask Up
Old man in Hyderabad pedals to help people in need during COVID 19 pandemic; Proves age is no bar for humanity
Anonymous 7 hours ago

Gross