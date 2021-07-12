Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla puts on breast pumps on dress; REVEALS the reason

Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. The public figure recent post received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Women are often being judged by the people. Either for their looks, profession, dressing sense, or colour, they will judge and opinions will be framed. And one such is motherhood which always comes under the radar. Though it is one of the most beautiful journeys of any woman, many times people judge it. Recently, influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla had walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. But what caught everyone’s attention was breast pumps attached to her yellow coloured gown.

Earlier this year, she delivered her first child, a baby girl. She shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and talked about her “beautiful journey of motherhood”. She writes, “Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off.” In the long post, she mentions that there is no rule book for motherhood.

“This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood,” she writer further.

Her post took no time going viral. Many celebrities and fans came out in her support and lauded her for this strong post. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely beautiful! Such a powerful post, I couldn’t agree more.”

