Carry Minati expresses anguish after his viral video is taken down by YouTube; Writes, ‘Hard to accept this’

Youtube sensation Carry Minati took to Instagram to pen down his thoughts after his viral video was taken down by YouTube. It so happened that a video posted by the popular influencer was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of services, and the video was about the debate around TikTok and YouTube. Talking about the video, it was a roast video called Youtube Vs Tik Tok that was taken down as it talked about how a famous Tik Toker, Amir Siddiqui, had compared his work with YouTubers as Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati took a direct jibe at TikTOker Amir and claimed that TikTok is an inferior platform and in the video, Carry had pointed out various flaws in Amir’s content.

While Carry Minati's video witnessed millions of views and also multiplied his subscriber count, as a matter of fact, the video was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of services and later, his fans came out in support of the Youtuber and trended hashtag #JusticeForCarry as they wanted his video to be back online. Now today, Carry Minati took to Instagram to express a sense of anguish over the video been taken down as he wrote, “Growing up all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people….it is hard to accept but this video will remain banned and won’t be restored..This video had already broken several records and we were just a day away from saying that the most liked and the most popular non music video on YouTube globally belongs to an Indian creator.”Before signing off, Carry Minati thanked his fans for their support as she wrote that “Life has repeatedly taught me and reminded me today that in the end the only thing that matters to me is your love and commitment.”

For all those who don’t know, CarryMinati has been one of the most followed celebrities who is popular for his Youtube videos.

