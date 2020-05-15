Carry Minati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok' video removal leaves fans outraged as they trend ‘Justice for Carry’

Carry Minati, Indian YouTuber, shared a roast video on 'YouTube vs TikTok’ last week that went viral. However, Google’s streaming giant took the video down claiming that it had violated the platform's terms of service. Fans have been demanding justice for Carry since then.

Many of Carry Minati’s fans didn’t take this very well and slammed YouTube for taking down his video. The video that has been taken down was roasting TikTok users and hence, YouTube claimed that it violated the terms of service mentioned on their platform. As per the updated terms of service of YouTube, it has been mentioned that, “We will not tolerate harassment.” Carry Minati’s ‘YouTube Vs TikTok’ video seemed to have violated this term of service and hence, was removed.

Since the video has been taken down, Carry Minati fans have been trending ‘Justice for Carry’ and more on social media platforms like Twitter and have been demanding justice for him. A user wrote, “#justiceforcarry We Support Pure Talented YouTubers but we don't support this fucking TikToker guys moves hands and lipsync for only 15 seconds it's not the talent I refer ,Today YouTube deleted Carry's video @CarryMinati @YouTubeIndia #BringBackCarryVideo #BanTikTokIndia.” Another user slammed the streaming giant and wrote, “Carry Minati's video was just for fun he was not bullying anyone so YouTube #bringbackcarrysvideo We are with you bro.”

Check out the fan tweets for Carry Minati:

Waah kya baat h aaj tak inko YouTube pr ashlil videos ko ban nhi kiya gya lekin agar koi kisi ki asliyat btata h toh usse ban kr diya jaata h ya uski videos remove kr di jaati h ! Ab janta insaaf mangti h @CarryMinati ke liye #justiceforcarry #tiktokbaninindia #carryminnati — Suraj Singh Rajput (@RajputSuraj25) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry We Support Pure Talented YouTubers but we don't support this fucking TikToker guys moves hands and lipsync for only 15 seconds it's not the talent I refer ,Today YouTube deleted Carry's video @CarryMinati @YouTubeIndia#BringBackCarryVideo #BanTikTokIndia pic.twitter.com/AWioalTaUo — Utkarsh Singh (@singhutkarsh798) May 15, 2020

Carry minati's video was just for fun he was not bullying anyone so YouTube #bringbackcarrysvideo

We are with you bro#justiceforcarry #carryminati #shameonyoutube pic.twitter.com/ZVYyOBC7RQ — Nikhil Shaw (@sanskari_nik) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry very sad to delete Carey Bhai YouTube Vs tiktok the end video ... — Joy paul (@Joypaul65609790) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, many felt that Minati’s video was an attack on TiKToker Amir Siddiqui’s videos and hence, YouTube took down the same. For those who are not aware about Carry Minati, he is a 20-year old Indian YouTuber who hails from Faridabad, Haryana. His real name is Ajay Nager. He also became popular as ‘ The Roast King of India.’ His fans continue to slam YouTube and Google for taking down his video that managed to garner 7 million views in just week and also doubled his fan following.

