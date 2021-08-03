CBSE 10th Result 2021: Netizens flood social media with witty memes after result was announced

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal lives. Not just it claimed lakhs of lives and affected the business and several industries, the pandemic also affected the education system. While the exams were repeatedly postponed and eventually cancelled, the results have also been delayed leaving the students anxious. However, after much delay, the CBSE Board has finally announced the result for Class 10th. Yes! The result was declared on August 3 and ever since then the social media is abuzz with memes regarding the same.

For the uninitiated, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the tests and exams that were conducted throughout the academic year. The memes not just focussed on students’ anxiety about the result but also gave a glimpse of how the people will react to their result in a witty way. One the memes read, “CBSE class 10th results out now; The students right now: an underground hone ka samay aa gaya hai”.

Take a look at memes regarding CBSE Class 10th results 2021:

After CBSE results declare Backbenchers be like :#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/P2ayiWhth3 — Kajal Joshi (@KajalPunia2) August 3, 2021

Relatives are all set for Rapid Fire

#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/g0uDfBUnI1 — S A M E E R (@SAM_SIDNAAZ1) August 3, 2021

#CBSEClass10result

When CBSE declares results without pre-informing students

CBSE to students : pic.twitter.com/gcoijMbAMr — divyanshu (@divyanshuyeah) August 3, 2021

Class 10th CBSE Students watching their result be like :#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/fMpwkOqIcG — 20 (@Nehal_ytyty) August 3, 2021

Every student after seen their results #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/f4Gyf7pnyE — Neha Gaur (@nehasha8_) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, there has been a jump in the number of students scoring over 90% marks. While around 2,00,962 students have scored over 90%, a total of 57,824 managed to get 95% in the CBSE 10th results. On the other hand, Trivandrum has once again managed to secure the highest ever pass percentage with 99.99% of students from the region clearing the exam followed by Bengaluru with 99.6%.

