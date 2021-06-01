  1. Home
CBSE 12th Board Exams cancelled: Students share some of the funniest memes on social media

Board exams for class 12 have will not be taking place this year for CBSE students. Soon after the decision was announced, students took to social media to share memes.
12802 reads Mumbai
CBSE 12th Board Exams cancelled: Students share some of the funniest memes on social media CBSE 12th Board Exams cancelled: Students share some of the funniest memes on social media
Board exams for class 12 have will not be taking place this year for CBSE students. The decision for the cancellation of board exams comes after a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, students had been stressed about the uncertainty of the situation. The PM said that the decision to not conduct the board exams this year has been taken in the interest of students. “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” said PM.

In the latest update regarding the cancellation of board exams, CBSE and CISCE will be releasing the criteria for the assessment of results. According to reports, it is expected that the results would be calculated based on students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9. Recently schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students in their last three school years. It is said that the final result may be based on students’ performance in internals.

Soon after the decision was made, netizens took to their social media handles to share some funny and interesting memes. During the pandemic, some students voiced their opinion on the cancellation of board exams. After the recent decision, students bombarded social media sites with hilarious memes and jokes. Several people expressed their emotions on the decision to cancel boards with memes. Take a look at some of the funniest memes shared by Twitteratis.

