CBSE set to hold Class 10,12 Term 2 exams from 26 April; Centres to be allotted

Board Exam The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students beginning April 26. The board had conducted term-1 exams in November and December of 2021, and the results are still pending. On this matter, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline.”

However, the results of Term 1, which were scheduled before Term 2 are yet to be announced. Term 2 exams will be remarkably different from Term 1, as now students will have to answer both subjective an objective questions (Previously, Term 1 only had Multiple Choice Type Questions). The Board will also follow the sample question papers’ pattern that were release on the CBSE academic website last month. The detailed date sheet of term will be released on cbse.nic.in soon as well.

Moreover, in Term 2, allocated exam centres will be different from the ones given in Term 1. This is taking in consideration the earlier allegations of cheating. Though the allegations were not proven, this time CBSE decided to allot separate exam centres. In the official notice, it said, ‘Students will appear in examination from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years.’

CBSE is holding Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in two terms for the very first time. This was done in light of the country's present Covid predicament. The board was unable to conduct tests during the second wave of Covid last year, and had to devise an alternative evaluation scheme to prepare results.

