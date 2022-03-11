CBSE term-II board exams for classes 10 and 12 to commence from April 26

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive hit not just on normal life but also on the education system. The schools have been shut for almost two years now and students have been taking online classes. In fact, exams were also conducted online. Amid this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the board exams will be conducted in two terms in 2022. The term-I exams have already taken place, and now as per the recent update, the term-II exams will begin from April 26.

As the CBSE has released the date sheet for class 10th and class 12th, they have made sure to keep more gap between two exams for almost all subjects in order to give students sufficient time to prepare. The circular also emphasised that the date sheet for the board exams has been prepared keeping in mind the other competitive exams including JEE Main. “These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,” it added.

Furthermore, the circular also mentioned that the examination will begin at 10:30 AM. The circular read as, “Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10:30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts”.