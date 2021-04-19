Central government announces next phase of COVID vaccination; Opens up for everyone above 18 from May 1

India is currently battling the second wave of coronavirus due to which there has been a spike in the cases. Some states have announced a lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. Amid this situation, the central government today made a major announcement of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18. They will be given the vaccine from May 1 under the Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in the meeting.

ANI tweeted, “Govt of India announces liberalised & accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1; everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine.” The government released a press release which further reads, “Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt of India channel. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. Eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.”

Take a look at tweet here:

Govt of India announces liberalised & accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1; everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine pic.twitter.com/7G3WbgTDy8 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

However, till now vaccines were given only at the age of 45 years and above. This came as a sigh of relief. More than 2 lakh cases are being reported. The government is urging people to stay home and stay fit. Delhi has announced a 6-days lockdown today. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also tested positive for Covid-19. He had shown mild symptoms, under medical supervision, ANI reported. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 58,924 new coronavirus cases and 351 deaths.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi gets the Coronavirus vaccine shot; Says 'vaccine lagao immunity badhao'

Share your comment ×