According to a report in ANI, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday opened up about the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same, they announced a new vaccine tracker is being developed in India.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “The tracker will be available on the union health ministry’s website in a few days' time," said Bhargava urging people to get vaccinated as the research has indicated vaccine effectiveness. Further reports mention that the center also briefed on COVID-19 management in the country and said that the pace of vaccination and coverage is rapidly increasing.

Here’s what we know:

The COVID-19 vaccine tracker will show the vaccinations done and along with evidence and data.

The data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s COVID-19 portal, the testing data from the ICMR and the data from COWin digital platform for vaccinations will also be synergised.

The vaccine tracker will also show weekly data on COVID-19 vaccinations

It will be up on the Health Ministry's website in a ‘few days' time

Other than that, weekly data for the number of doses administered, beneficiaries inoculated and the number of deaths after receiving one or both doses would also be available.

We are developing a COVID-19 vaccine tracker with synergised data giving a week by week update of doses... It will be up on the Health Ministry's website in a few days' time: Balram Bhargava, ICMR pic.twitter.com/lCIb3SHbGP — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Further, Dr Bhargava also reportedly said that based on data from April 18, 2021 to August 15, 2021, vaccines were found to be 96.6% effective in preventing mortality after one dose and 97.5% effective after two doses.

