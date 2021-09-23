Centre approves COVID 19 vaccination at home for people with special needs

Today, on September 23, during the regular weekly briefing, the health ministry informed that India has achieved another milestone by vaccinating 66% of its adult population by at least one dose of the vaccines. The ministry further added that the people with restricted mobility, special needs will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at home, as the government has cleared the provision.

"Those who do not have enough mobility that they can be brought out of their home, or if someone has a disability or some special needs that they can't be brought to the centre… for them we have made the provision of at-home vaccination under supervision," said govt according to a tweet by ANI. The agency further quoted Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan who said, “In last 24 hours, 31,000 cases odd cases have been reported and most of these cases have been reported from Kerala & Maharashtra. However, absolute numbers have gone down. 62.73% of the total cases in the last week have been reported from Kerala.”

In order to ensure that differently-abled persons get proper access to COVID services- including testing and vaccination, Union Health Secretary directs States/UTs to make special arrangements, provide assistance for their vaccination through near to home vaccination centres. pic.twitter.com/YbIUTIcB7j — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021 He further added, “66% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccines; 23% of the 18+ population received both doses. We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states.”

The ministry further informed that the six states/UTs have covered 100% of the first doses to their population. These included Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim. Four states/UTs Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh and Uttarakhand have more than 90% coverage of first dose.